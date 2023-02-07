AP Kansas student pleads not guilty in shooting at high school A 19-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after a school resource officer was shot and wounded at a Kansas high school last year The Kansas City Star Feb 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of shooting a school resource officer during a scuffle at a Kansas high school pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial.Jaylon Elmore entered his plea Monday during a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted capital murder, felony possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal use of a weapon.Elmore is accused of shooting school resource officer Erik Clark in the March 4 shooting in the assistant principal's office at Olathe East High School.Prosecutors allege Elmore, who was a senior at the time, was called to the office when he refused to allow school officials to search his backpack after reports that he had a gun.Clark and Elmore shot each other during the scuffle, according to court documents. The assistant principal was hit by bullets “most likely” shot by Clark during the confrontation, investigators said.Both men survived their injuries and were released shortly after the shooting. Elmore was hospitalized in critical condition for several months.Elmore's scheduling trial is set for April 10. He is being held on $1 million bond, The Kansas City Star reported. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Kansas City Star. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSylvia IkardAnthony Dee 'Tony' McAnalleyRebecca LetsonThomas Eugene Smith 'Tommy'Colbert Cattlemen's Association awards scholarships, beefFreddie H. McFallSandra KriegerTVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the publicBetty Elizabeth HayesKristi Franks Blackburn Images Videos CommentedA lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public (1)Attempted murder suspect's trial delayed again (1)Poll shows support for school choice among Alabama GOP voters (1)Florence traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest (1)Liles' focus is his community (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Will you watch the Super Bowl this Sunday? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
