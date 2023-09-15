FILE - A protester outside the Kansas Statehouse holds a sign after a rally for transgender rights on the Transgender Day of Visibility, March 31, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. Kansas will no longer change transgender people's birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, the state health department said Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, citing a new law that prevents the state from legally recognizing those identities.
John Hanna - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
John Hanna - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will no longer change transgender people's birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, the state health department said Friday, citing a new law that prevents the state from legally recognizing those identities.
