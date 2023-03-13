Ke Huy Quan poses onstage with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Harrison Ford, left, and Ke Huy Quan react onstage when "Everything Everywhere All at Once" wins the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Ke Huy Quan, center, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" poses with Troy Kotsur, left, and Ariana DeBose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star, who played Data in the iconic 1985 adventure film, told reporters Sunday that he heard from every single co-star including Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton.
“I love all of them so much. Every single one of them was so happy ... We're family forever. Goonies never say die,” said Quan, pumping his fists while uttering the movie's signature line.
Another connection to “The Goonies” that Quan brought in was his attorney. Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk in the film, represented him during his contract negotiations for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Cohen was in the audience and got a shout-out from Quan during his acceptance speech.
