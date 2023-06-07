In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Wednesday June 7, 2023. Kilauea, the second largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting Wednesday morning, officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement. Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted from Sept. 2021 to Dec 2022. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences.
Uncredited - hogp, U.S. Geological Survey
Uncredited - hogp, U.S. Geological Survey
Uncredited - hogp, U.S. Geological Survey
Uncredited - hogp, U.S. Geological Survey
