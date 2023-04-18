FILE - Working inside a nearly 18-foot-deep snow pit at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, from left, Shaun Joseph, Claudia Norman, Helena Middleton take measurements of snow temperatures ahead of a weather storm on March 9, 2023, in Soda Springs, Calif.
FILE - Huge amounts of snow are seen after a series of storms blasted communities surrounding South Lake Tahoe, Calif. on Jan. 4, 2023. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced, Friday, March 24, 2023, an end to some drought restrictions and calls for water conservation, following a series of winter storms have dramatically improved the state's water supply outlook.
Brontë Wittpenn - member image share, San Francisco Chronicle
Sean de Guzman, right, snow survey manager for the Department of Water Resources, measures the snow with the help of DWR engineer Jacob Kollen for the final snow survey of the season at Phillips Station on Monday, April 3, 2023. It was the deepest snowpack ever recorded.
FILE - Kenny Rybak shovels snow around his car in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Since December, 2022, a parade of a dozen atmospheric storms have dumped so much snow up and down the Sierra that several ski resorts around Lake Tahoe have had to shut down multiple times. The National Weather Service in Reno recently called it the "winter that just doesn't want to end."
FILE - In this frame grab from file video, scientists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory fly over the Tuolumne River Basin of California's Sierra Nevada mountain range in a de Havilland Twin Otter plane to measure the snowpack on Sunday, March 23, 2014. The new Airborne Snow Observatory measures the snowpack's depth and water content with precision amid California's historical drought. Since December 2022, a parade of a dozen atmospheric storms have dumped so much snow up and down the Sierra that several ski resorts around Lake Tahoe have had to shut down multiple times.
FILE - Working inside a nearly 18-foot-deep snow pit at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, from left, Shaun Joseph, Claudia Norman, Helena Middleton take measurements of snow temperatures ahead of a weather storm on March 9, 2023, in Soda Springs, Calif.
Karl Mondon - member, Bay Area News Group
FILE - Huge amounts of snow are seen after a series of storms blasted communities surrounding South Lake Tahoe, Calif. on Jan. 4, 2023. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced, Friday, March 24, 2023, an end to some drought restrictions and calls for water conservation, following a series of winter storms have dramatically improved the state's water supply outlook.
Brontë Wittpenn - member image share, San Francisco Chronicle
Sean de Guzman, right, snow survey manager for the Department of Water Resources, measures the snow with the help of DWR engineer Jacob Kollen for the final snow survey of the season at Phillips Station on Monday, April 3, 2023. It was the deepest snowpack ever recorded.
Hector Amezcua - member, The Sacramento Bee
FILE - Kenny Rybak shovels snow around his car in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Since December, 2022, a parade of a dozen atmospheric storms have dumped so much snow up and down the Sierra that several ski resorts around Lake Tahoe have had to shut down multiple times. The National Weather Service in Reno recently called it the "winter that just doesn't want to end."
Jae C. Hong - staff, AP
FILE - In this frame grab from file video, scientists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory fly over the Tuolumne River Basin of California's Sierra Nevada mountain range in a de Havilland Twin Otter plane to measure the snowpack on Sunday, March 23, 2014. The new Airborne Snow Observatory measures the snowpack's depth and water content with precision amid California's historical drought. Since December 2022, a parade of a dozen atmospheric storms have dumped so much snow up and down the Sierra that several ski resorts around Lake Tahoe have had to shut down multiple times.
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — The winter that wouldn't quit showed up again in the Sierra Nevada region of California and Nevada on Tuesday.
The fast-moving, blustery storm wasn't expected to last long, but it was enough to require chain controls on some trans-Sierra highways and add to staggering snowfall totals left by an exceptional series of winter storms.
“A blast back to some wintry weather today with wind and snowfall,” the Mammoth Mountain ski resort wrote on its web page. The early morning temperature was just 18 degrees (-8 Celsius).
Like most Sierra resorts, Mammoth doesn't need anymore snow after recording 705 inches (17.9 meters) at its main lodge and 885 inches (22.5 meters) at its summit.
In the Lake Tahoe region, the Palisades Tahoe resort reported that early morning winds hit 100 mph (161 kph) before calming down.
Spring conditions are expected to return later in the week, the National Weather Service said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.