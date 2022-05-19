COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The 2010 season of the Ohio State University football team, vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal, should be restored because of recent changes allowing college athletes to be compensated, under a symbolic resolution approved by House lawmakers.
AP
Lawmakers want Ohio State's 2010 football season restored
House lawmakers have approved a symbolic resolution calling for the restoration of the Ohio State University's football team's 2010 season that was vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal
- By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS - Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Gary Marvin Addison and Karen Anne Wallace Addison
- Vicky Sue Davis White
- Grades to be realigned in Lauderdale County schools
- Jailer, inmate left together before escape
- Dr. B. Kembrel Jones
- Thomas Reid Darby
- Convicted robber gets 25 years in prison
- Dr. Oliver Pharr Matthews, Jr.
- Izabela Kynlei 'Bela Kynlei' Terry
- Sabian Lee Freeman
Images
Videos
Commented
- Biden's EV plan is not a deal (2)
- Project Say Something files suit against city, chief (2)
- Corrections officer may be involved in assisted escape (2)
- Ex-pastor pleads guilty to 3 sexual abuse charges (1)
- RBI means 'revenue brought in' for Shoals (1)
- Drug dealer pleads to 25 years (1)
- How did this happen? (1)
- Questions surround rape allegations on UNA campus (1)
- Cal Thomas: How children become progressives (1)
- Veterans have sharp focus on liberties (1)
- The donkey has always served you best (1)
- Pride Landing access road has been completed (1)
- Waterloo School wins beautification award (1)
- A different kind of reenactment (1)
- Despite inflation, gas is cheaper (1)
- Participation in primary election is essential (1)
- Couple die in Sunday afternoon fire in Central Heights (1)
- Cynthia M. Allen: So much for ‘demographics are destiny.’ Biden is crashing with Hispanic voters (1)
- Group seeks 'practical' climate protections (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.