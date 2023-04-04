Welfare Scandal Mississippi Favre

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the Mississippi Hall of Fame in Jackson, Miss., Aug. 1, 2015. The civil lawsuit against Favre that seeks to recover misspent welfare money in Mississippi’s largest-ever public corruption case should be dismissed because the Mississippi Department of Human Services lacks evidence and is attempting to deflect from its own culpability, attorneys for Favre argue in new a court filing filed on Monday, April 3, 2023.

 Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre argued in a new court filing Monday that a civil lawsuit against him seeking to recover misspent welfare money in Mississippi's largest ever corruption case should be should be dismissed because the state Department of Human Services lacks evidence and is attempting to deflect from its own culpability.

