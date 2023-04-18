Missing Woman Colorado

FILE - Barry Morphew leaves a Fremont County court building in Canon City, Colo., with his daughters, Macy, left, and Mallory, after charges against him in the presumed death of his wife were dismissed, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. In a complaint made public Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Barry Morphew's lawyers allege that District Attorney Linda Stanley and six prosecutors in her office pursued "a political agenda of locking up Mr. Morphew in response to a media frenzy that prosecutors themselves helped create and perpetuate" following the 2020 disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew.

 Jerilee Bennett - member image share, The Gazette

Lawyers for a Colorado man once charged with murder and still considered a suspect in the presumed death of his missing wife are asking for prosecutors to be disciplined for what they called intentionally withholding evidence in a bid to convict him.

