FILE - The LGBTQ+ pride flag flies beneath the American flag at the Stonewall National Monument, Oct. 11, 2017, in New York. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough has authorized flying of the LGBTQ+ pride flag at all VA facilities throughout Pride Month, VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
FILE - Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough speaks during the Military Women's Memorial 25th anniversary celebration at Arlington National Cemetery, Oct. 15, 2022, in Arlington, Va. McDonough has authorized flying of the LGBTQ+ pride flag at all VA facilities throughout Pride Month, VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
FILE - The LGBTQ+ pride flag flies beneath the American flag at the Stonewall National Monument, Oct. 11, 2017, in New York. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough has authorized flying of the LGBTQ+ pride flag at all VA facilities throughout Pride Month, VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Mark Lennihan - staff, AP
FILE - Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough speaks during the Military Women's Memorial 25th anniversary celebration at Arlington National Cemetery, Oct. 15, 2022, in Arlington, Va. McDonough has authorized flying of the LGBTQ+ pride flag at all VA facilities throughout Pride Month, VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — All the Republicans in Mississippi's congressional delegation are demanding that the Veterans Administration remove an LGBTQ+ pride flag from the Biloxi National Cemetery, and some residents on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are protesting a pride flag that's flying at a VA hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.