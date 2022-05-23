Jaws Actor Police Chief

Edgartown Police Sgt. Jonathan Searle delivers a message about the Good Samaritan Law during the filming of a public service announcement in March 2021, in Edgartown, Mass., on the island of Martha's Vineyard. Searle, who as a child had a brief but key role in "Jaws" has been named police chief on the Massachusetts island on which the 1975 movie was partially filmed. Searle was offered the job of police chief in Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard in May 2022.

 Jeremy Driesen - handout one time use, Vineyard Gazette

OAK BLUFFS, Mass. (AP) — A man who as a child had a brief but key role in “Jaws” has been named police chief on the Massachusetts island on which the 1975 movie was partially filmed.

