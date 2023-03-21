Books - Lukas Prize

This combination of cover images shows "Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and On the Health of Our Nation" by Linda Villarosa, left, and "Last Call at the Hotel Imperial: The Reporters Who Took On a World at War" by Deborah Cohen.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Doubleday/Random House

NEW YORK (AP) — Linda Villarosa's “Under the Skin,” an exploration of racism's impact on the American healthcare system, and Deborah Cohen's history of a network of journalists who confronted fascism before World War II, “Last Call at the Hotel Imperial,” were among the winners of awards announced Tuesday by the J. Anthony Lukas Prize Project.

