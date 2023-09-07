Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, is greeted by a crowd, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Boston. The puppet is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world.
Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, center, is greeted by performers in lion dance costumes in front of a gate at an entrance to the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Little Amal is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world.
Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, walks with the assistance of puppeteers near a gate at an entrance to the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The puppet is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world.
Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, center, is greeted by dancers from the New England Bhangra Club near an entrance to the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Little Amal is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world.
A young performer strikes a pose during a visit by Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, not shown, near a gate at an entrance to the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Little Amal is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world.
Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, center, is greeted by a performer in a lion dance costume, right, near the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Little Amal is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world.
Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, center, is greeted by a crowd, including musicians, left, while walking with the assistance of puppeteers, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Boston. The puppet is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world.
Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, stands in front of a mural with the assistance of puppeteers, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Boston. The puppet is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world.
Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, center, is greeted by dancers from the New England Bhangra Club near an entrance to the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Little Amal is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world.
A young performer strikes a pose during a visit by Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, not shown, near a gate at an entrance to the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Little Amal is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world.
Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, center, is greeted by a performer in a lion dance costume, right, near the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Little Amal is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world.
Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, center, is greeted by a crowd, including musicians, left, while walking with the assistance of puppeteers, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Boston. The puppet is scheduled to journey across the United States, with planned stops in over 35 towns and cities, between Sept. 7 and Nov. 5, 2023, in an effort to raise awareness about refugees and displaced people across the world.
