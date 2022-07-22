Robert Aramayo, from left,Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Owain Arthur, and Sophia Nomvete attend a panel for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego.
Moderator Stephen Colbert, from left, Robert Aramayo and Benjamin Walker participate in a panel for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego.
This image released by Amazon Prime Video shows Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, and Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad in a scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Uncredited - handout one time use, Amazon Prime Video
Richard Shotwell - invision linkable, Invision
Moderator Stephen Colbert, left, and Robert Aramayo participate in a panel for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego.
Richard Shotwell - invision linkable, Invision
Richard Shotwell - invision linkable, Invision
Simon Merrells, left, and Owain Arthur attend a panel for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego.
Richard Shotwell - invision linkable, Invision
Joseph Mawle attends a panel for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego.
Richard Shotwell - invision linkable, Invision
This image released by Amazon Prime Video shows a scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Uncredited - handout one time use, Amazon Prime Video
This image released by Amazon Prime Video shows Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Fabian McCallum in a scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Uncredited - handout one time use, Amazon Prime Video
This image released by Amazon Prime Video shows a scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Uncredited - handout one time use, Amazon Prime Video
This image released by Amazon Prime Video shows Charlie Vickers as Halbrand in a scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Uncredited - handout one time use, Amazon Prime Video
This image released by Amazon Prime Video shows an orc as depicted ina scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Uncredited - handout one time use, Amazon Prime Video
Uncredited - handout one time use, Amazon Prime Video
This image released by Amazon Prime Video shows Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel in a scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Uncredited - handout one time use, Amazon Prime Video
This image released by Amazon Prime Video shows Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV in a scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Uncredited - handout one time use, Amazon Prime Video
Comic-Con audiences got a sneak peek at the new “Lord of the Rings” series “The Rings of Power” Friday in San Diego. Amazon Studios unveiled a new trailer for the show, set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings." Stephen Colbert, a self-proclaimed Tolkien fan, was also on hand to moderate a panel teasing the series on the fan convention's biggest stage, Hall H.
