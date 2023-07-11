FILE - This image from the body camera of Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss shows his colleagues, Kory York, center left, and Chris Hollingsworth, center right, holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. In July 2023, a state judge has thrown out obstruction of justice charges against DeMoss and York, two of the five Louisiana lawmen indicted in the fatal arrest of Greene. Authorities initially blamed his death on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed the white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist.
A state judge has thrown out obstruction of justice charges against two of the five Louisiana lawmen indicted in the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed the white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist
FILE - This image from the body camera of Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss shows his colleagues, Kory York, center left, and Chris Hollingsworth, center right, holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. In July 2023, a state judge has thrown out obstruction of justice charges against DeMoss and York, two of the five Louisiana lawmen indicted in the fatal arrest of Greene. Authorities initially blamed his death on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed the white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist.
A state judge has thrown out obstruction of justice charges against two of the five Louisiana lawmen indicted in the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed the white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
