Philanthropy-Love-Rocks

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter of The War and Treaty perform at Love Rocks NYC!, a Benefit Concert for God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on March 12, 2020 in New York. Trotter never really considered missing the chance to perform at the Love Rocks NYC 2023 benefit for God’s Love We Deliver on Thursday, March 9, 2023 even though he was knocked unconscious and broke his leg in a fall onstage in Nashville last week. The funds raised by the Love Rocks NYC benefit are intensely needed this year. In the first six months of this fiscal year, the New York charity has delivered 33% more meals than the same period last year, which means it will need to fund about 1 million more meals.

 Amy Harris - invision linkable, Invision

NEW YORK (AP) — The War and Treaty’s Michael Trotter never really considered missing the chance to perform at the Love Rocks NYC 2023 benefit for God’s Love We Deliver on Thursday, even though he was knocked unconscious and broke his leg in a fall onstage in Nashville last week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

