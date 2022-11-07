FILE - This booking photo released by the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Ala., shows Robert Findlay Smith, who was charged with capital murder on June 17, 2022, in a shooting that killed three people at an Alabama church. Smith is fighting a court-ordered mental evaluation requested by prosecutors.
Jefferson County Jail - hogp, Jefferson County Jail
FILE - This booking photo released by the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Ala., shows Robert Findlay Smith, who was charged with capital murder on June 17, 2022, in a shooting that killed three people at an Alabama church. Smith is fighting a court-ordered mental evaluation requested by prosecutors.
Jefferson County Jail - hogp, Jefferson County Jail
FILE - This booking photo released by the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Ala., shows Robert Findlay Smith, who was charged with capital murder on June 17, 2022, in a shooting that killed three people at an Alabama church. Smith is fighting a court-ordered mental evaluation requested by prosecutors.
Jefferson County Jail - hogp, Jefferson County Jail
FILE - This booking photo released by the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Ala., shows Robert Findlay Smith, who was charged with capital murder on June 17, 2022, in a shooting that killed three people at an Alabama church. Smith is fighting a court-ordered mental evaluation requested by prosecutors.
Jefferson County Jail - hogp, Jefferson County Jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man facing a potential death penalty in the killing of three people who were shot at an Alabama church dinner in June is fighting a court-ordered mental evaluation requested by prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.