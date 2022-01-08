MILWAUKEE (AP) — The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse an assault-style rifle when he was only 17 has agreed to plead no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a non-criminal citation, and avoid convictions on the two felonies he’d been facing.
Man charged with buying gun for Rittenhouse takes plea deal
The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse a rifle when he was only 17 has taken a plea deal to avoid criminal conviction
