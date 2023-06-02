Jeff Titus speaks at a news conference after learning he will not face a second trial after his double murder conviction was overturned in Feb. 2023. His attorney, Mary Chartier, looks on. Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said at a news conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023, that he decided to not proceed with a new trial.
Marie Weidmay - member image share, Kalamazoo Gazette
DETROIT (AP) — A man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the deaths of two Michigan hunters filed a lawsuit Friday seeking $1.02 million for wrongful convictions, just a day after a prosecutor dropped murder charges and ruled out a second trial.
