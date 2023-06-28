FILE - Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at Shickshinny, Pa., early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. Sura Reyes, convicted of driving into a fundraiser crowd in Pennsylvania last summer, killing one and injuring 19 others, then going home and bludgeoning his mother to death was sentenced Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to life in prison without possibility of parole.
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted of driving into a fundraiser crowd in Pennsylvania last summer, killing one and injuring 19 others, then going home and bludgeoning his mother to death has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
