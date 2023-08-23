FILE - This file photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Paul Flores who was arrested on April 13, 2021, for the murder of Kristin Smart. Flores convicted of killing Smart, who vanished from a California college campus more than 25 years ago, has been hospitalized after he was attacked in prison.
COALINGA, Calif. (AP) — The man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, who vanished from a California college campus more than 25 years ago, was hospitalized after he was attacked in state prison, his lawyer said Wednesday.
