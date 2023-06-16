A picture shows Eina Kwon, center, and her husband Sung Kwon, right, at a memorial in Seattle, Friday, June 16, 2023. A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as Eina Kwon, the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city's famed Pike Place Market. Her husband survived the attack.
Man exhibiting mental crisis charged in unprovoked shooting of pregnant woman in Seattle
A man who police say was exhibiting signs of a mental health crisis when he shot and killed a pregnant restaurant owner in her car in downtown Seattle this week has been charged with first-degree murder in her death
Manuel Valdes - staff, AP
Manuel Valdes - staff, AP
Manuel Valdes - staff, AP
SEATTLE (AP) — A man who police say was exhibiting signs of a mental health crisis after he shot and killed a pregnant restaurant owner in her car in downtown Seattle this week was charged Friday with first-degree murder in her death, and prosecutors said they are seeing whether they can also charge him for the death of the child the woman was carrying.
