Movie-goers evacuate the Century Rio movie theater as officers respond to a shooting at the theater located at 4901 Pan American freeway in northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The Albuquerque Police Department said Monday that an argument over seat reservations escalated into a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead and sent filmgoers scrambling for cover. Homicide charges were filed Monday against a 19-year-old who was wounded in the Sunday-night confrontation.
Chancey Bush - member image share, The Albuquerque Journal
Gilbert Gallegos, Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, gives a media update after a shooting occurred inside Theater 15 at the Century Rio movie theater in northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The Albuquerque Police Department said Monday that an argument over seat reservations escalated into a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead and sent filmgoers scrambling for cover.
Gilbert Gallegos, Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, gives a media update after a shooting occurred inside Theater 15 at the Century Rio movie theater in northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The Albuquerque Police Department said Monday that an argument over seat reservations escalated into a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead and sent filmgoers scrambling for cover.
