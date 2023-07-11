D’Pree Shareef Robinson listens as stepmother Korrina Smith reads letters from Trinity Ottoson-Smith's friends about what her loss means to them Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting a 9-year-old Minnesota girl as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith.
D’Pree Shareef Robinson listens as stepmother Korrina Smith reads letters from Trinity Ottoson-Smith's friends about what her loss means to them Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting a 9-year-old Minnesota girl as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith. He later tried unsuccessfully to withdraw the guilty plea.
D’Pree Shareef Robinson listens as Trinity Ottoson-Smith's father Raishawn Smith speaks about his daughter Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting the 9-year-old Minnesota girl as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith.
Trinity Ottoson-Smith's father Raishawn Smith, holds his favorite photo of her as he speaks about his daughter outside the courtroom Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting the 9-year-old Minnesota girl as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith.
Sherrie Jennings, grandmother of Ladavionne Garrett Jr., who was one of three children shot in a span of weeks in North Minneapolis in the spring of 2021, speaks outside the courtroom Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. D’Pree Shareef Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting Tiffany Ottoson-Smith, 9, as she was jumping on a trampoline in 2021 with friends.
D’Pree Shareef Robinson, 20, leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. The girl was shot as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith.
Glen Stubbe - pool, Pool Star Tribune
Glen Stubbe - pool, Pool Star Tribune
Glen Stubbe - pool, Pool Star Tribune
Glen Stubbe - member, Star Tribune
Glen Stubbe - member, Star Tribune
