SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.
- By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and CHRISTOPHER WEBER - Associated Press
Updated
