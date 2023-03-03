Michigan Hate Crime-Threats

FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks at a news conference on Sept. 19, 2022, outside of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in Flint, Mich. A Michigan lawmaker who is Jewish said Friday, March 3, 2023, that she and two other legislators were contacted by the FBI about an armed man who was charged with making death threats on Twitter against Jewish state officials. Nessel identified herself as a target Thursday.

 Jake May - member image share, The Flint Journal

DETROIT (AP) — A man charged with threatening the lives of Jewish Michigan public officials on Twitter was returned to jail Friday after declining to oppose the government's request that he remain in custody while his case winds through court.

