Ambulance Driver Killed

FILE - In this photo provided by the New York City Mayor's Office, pallbearers from the New York City Fire Department carry the casket of fallen FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo into St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, in the Bronx borough of New York, March 25, 2017. Jose Gonzalez, convicted of murder in the death of Arroyo when he ran over her with her own ambulance in 2017, has been sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in New York.

 Michael Appleton - hogp, New York City Mayor's Office

NEW YORK (AP) — A 31-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday for killing a New York City emergency medical technician by running her over with her own ambulance.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press.

