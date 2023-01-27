FILE - A man is apprehended after being in a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. A man who caused evacuations and an hourslong standoff with police on Capitol Hill when he claimed he had a bomb in his pickup truck outside the Library of Congress pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, to a charge of threatening to use an explosive. Floyd Ray Roseberry faces up to 10 years behind bars and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.
Uncredited - hogp, United States District Court for the District of Columbia
Man who claimed he had bomb near Capitol pleads guilty
A man who caused evacuations and an hourslong standoff with police on Capitol Hill when he claimed he had a bomb in his pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening to use an explosive
Alex Brandon - staff, AP
Uncredited - hogp, United States District Court for the District of Columbia
