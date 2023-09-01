FILE - Flags fly in front of the Oregon State Hospital in Salem, Ore., on May 24, 2013. Oregon State Police say Christopher Pray, newly transferred to Oregon's psychiatric hospital, escaped while fully shackled and drove off in a stolen car. Pray faced charges including attempted murder, robbery, assault and felon in possession of a firearm in Multnomah County Circuit Court, where Portland is located, but was being sent to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem after he was found unfit to proceed with trial, according to court records.
In this photo provided by Portland Fire and Rescue, a man charged with attempted murder who escaped from a psychiatric hospital while fully shackled is rescued from a muddy pond in Portland, Ore., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Christopher Pray was buried up to the armpits and was arrested after being rescued.
FILE - Flags fly in front of the Oregon State Hospital in Salem, Ore., on May 24, 2013. Oregon State Police say Christopher Pray, newly transferred to Oregon's psychiatric hospital, escaped while fully shackled and drove off in a stolen car. Pray faced charges including attempted murder, robbery, assault and felon in possession of a firearm in Multnomah County Circuit Court, where Portland is located, but was being sent to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem after he was found unfit to proceed with trial, according to court records.
Paul Carter - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by Portland Fire and Rescue, a man charged with attempted murder who escaped from a psychiatric hospital while fully shackled is rescued from a muddy pond in Portland, Ore., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Christopher Pray was buried up to the armpits and was arrested after being rescued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.