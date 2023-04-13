Christmas Parade SUV

FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. speaks to Waukesha County, Wis., District Attorney Susan Opper in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., Nov. 16, 2022. On Thursday, April 13, 2023, a Wisconsin judge ordered Brooks, the man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, to pay tens of thousands of dollars more in restitution, saying she wants to make sure he does not profit from a movie or book deal.

 Mike De Sisti - pool, Pool Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge ordered a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee to pay tens of thousands of dollars more in restitution Thursday, saying she wants to make sure he doesn't profit from any potential movie or book deal.

