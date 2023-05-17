George Floyd Witness Lawsuit

FILE - In this image from video, witness Donald Williams answers questions, March 29, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis during the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in connection with the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. Williams, who watched as Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, killing him, sued the city on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, alleging he suffered emotional distress and was assaulted.

 Uncredited - pool, Court TV Pool

One of the most vocal bystanders as a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd three years ago is suing the city, alleging he was assaulted and suffered emotional distress as he witnessed the handcuffed Black man beg for his life, go limp and stop breathing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.