Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody.
DAVID GRUNFELD - member, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody.
DAVID GRUNFELD - member, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody.
DAVID GRUNFELD - member, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody.
DAVID GRUNFELD - member, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody.
DAVID GRUNFELD - member, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody.
DAVID GRUNFELD - member, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody.
DAVID GRUNFELD - member, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody.
DAVID GRUNFELD - member, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody.
DAVID GRUNFELD - member, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody.
DAVID GRUNFELD - member, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody.
DAVID GRUNFELD - member, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody.
DAVID GRUNFELD - member, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A shooting during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans killed one person, wounded four and sent panicked families running for cover, police said Monday.
One suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting Sunday night, the New Orleans Police Department said.
The victims were three males and two females, including one child, the department said. Police said all five were taken to the hospital, where one of the male victims was pronounced dead. The four other victims were hospitalized but stable Monday.
The shooting happened during the Krewe of Bacchus parade, WWL-TV reported, in a neighborhood outside the tourist-packed French Quarter.
The route was filled with families with young children enjoying the parade when they heard gunshots, witnesses told the station. Chaos ensued as people ran, took cover and tried to protect their children.
Two guns were recovered, Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said. The parade was temporarily halted after the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.