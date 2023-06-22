Jamell Demons, left, better known as rapper YNW Melly, and his attorney, Stuart Adelstein listen to proceedings during his double murder trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, June 22, 2023. Demons is facing a possible death sentence for the October 2018 fatal shooting of his childhood friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Williams and Thomas were both part of the YNW collective, known respectively as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.
Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, listens to proceedings during his double murder trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, June 22, 2023. Demons is facing a possible death sentence for the October 2018 fatal shooting of his childhood friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Williams and Thomas were both part of the YNW collective, known respectively as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.
Broward Sheriff's Office Detective Danny Polo, whose face is concealed because he works undercover, testifies during the double murder trial for Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, June 22, 2023. Demons is facing a possible death sentence for the October 2018 fatal shooting of his childhood friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Williams and Thomas were both part of the YNW collective, known respectively as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.
Broward Circuit Judge John J. Murphy lll presides over the double murder trial for Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, June 22, 2023. Demons is facing a possible death sentence for the October 2018 fatal shooting of his childhood friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Williams and Thomas were both part of the YNW collective, known respectively as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.
Broward Sheriff's Office Detective Danny Polo, right, whose face is concealed because he works undercover, testifies during the double murder trial for Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, June 22, 2023. Demons is facing a possible death sentence for the October 2018 fatal shooting of his childhood friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Williams and Thomas were both part of the YNW collective, known respectively as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.
Broward Sheriff's Office Detective Danny Polo, whose face is concealed because he works undercover, testifies during the double murder trial for Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, June 22, 2023. Demons is facing a possible death sentence for the October 2018 fatal shooting of his childhood friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Williams and Thomas were both part of the YNW collective, known respectively as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.
Prosecutor Kristine Bradley holds a file during the double murder trial for Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, June 22, 2023. Demons is facing a possible death sentence for the October 2018 fatal shooting of his childhood friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Williams and Thomas were both part of the YNW collective, known respectively as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.
Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, listens to proceedings during his double murder trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, June 22, 2023. Demons is facing a possible death sentence for the October 2018 fatal shooting of his childhood friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Williams and Thomas were both part of the YNW collective, known respectively as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.
Masked detective prevents YNW Melly from facing accuser in murder trial, defense attorneys say
Defense attorneys are arguing that rapper YNW Melly was denied the right to face his accuser when a masked witness took the stand to testify about alleged gang connections during the performer’s double murder trial in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Defense attorneys argued Thursday that rapper YNW Melly was being denied the right to face his accuser when a masked witness took the stand to testify about alleged gang connections during the performer's double murder trial in South Florida.
