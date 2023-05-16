FILE - U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, for the Massachusetts Disctrict, listens during a news conference at the Moakley Federal Courthouse, May 24, 2022, in Boston. Rollins' attorney says she will resign after a monthslong ethics investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other potential issues.
Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins to resign after Justice Department ethics probe
Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins' attorney says she will resign after a monthslong ethics investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other potential issues
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins will resign after a monthslong ethics investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other potential issues, her attorney said Tuesday.
The Justice Department's watchdog has yet to release its report detailing the findings of its investigation, but an attorney for Rollins told The Associated Press that she will be submitting a letter of resignation to President Joe Biden by close of business Friday.
"She is optimistic that the important work she started will continue but understands that her presence has become a distraction," her attorney said in a statement. “The work of the office and the Department of Justice is far too important to be overshadowed by anything else.”
Rollins, who was represented in the investigation by former Justice Department Inspector General Michael Bromwich, was sworn in as Massachusetts’ top federal law enforcement officer in January 2022 after serving as the district attorney for Boston and surrounding communities.
Rollins was praised by progressives for her approach to law enforcement before she was elevated to the high-profile U.S. attorney job amid stiff Republican opposition. Vice President Kamala Harris twice had to cast a tie-breaking vote for her nomination to move forward.
The Associated Press was the first to report in November that the inspector general’s office had opened an investigation into Rollins over her appearance last year at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden.
People familiar with the investigation told the AP at the time that the probe had expanded into other areas, including Rollins’ use of her personal cellphone to conduct Justice Department business and a trip she took to California that was paid for by an outside group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.