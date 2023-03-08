'Master thief' convicted of Giants ring theft back in prison
FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The self-described “master thief" and New England Patriots fan convicted of stealing New York Giants Super Bowl rings in 2008 is back behind bars after a judge determined he had violated the terms of his probation, prosecutors said.
Sean Murphy, 58, was sentenced last week in Fall River Superior Court to 18 months in state prison for, among other things, allegedly posing as a homeless veteran and soliciting donations outside a supermarket for a fake veterans' charity, according to a statement Wednesday from the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
The judge also determined he had lied to his probation officer on multiple occasions about his whereabouts and place of residence, the DA's office said.
According to media reports, Murphy was charged in Essex County with violating the state’s stolen valor law by dressing in camouflage shorts and Marine Corps T-shirt and collecting donations outside a Whole Foods in Swampscott in September 2021.
A clerk magistrate in Lynn District Court issued a criminal complaint Tuesday.
A message was left Wednesday with Murphy's attorney, Frank Sanchez.
