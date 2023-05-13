Chicken McNuggets Lawsuit

Philana Holmes and her daughter Olivia Caraballo, 7, listen to the final witness in their case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday. McDonald’s and a franchise holder are at fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal that fell on the girl's leg and caused second-degree burns. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

 Mike Stocker

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — McDonald’s and a franchise holder are at fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl's leg and caused second-degree burns, a jury in South Florida found in a case reminiscent of the famous hot coffee lawsuit of the 1990s.

