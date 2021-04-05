Mexico's president now says he won't get COVID-19 vaccine

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his wife Beatriz Gutierrez leave the National Palace after a news conference to mark the 100th day of his third term in office, in Mexico City, Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

 Eduardo Verdugo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Monday he won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine because his doctors told him he still has a high level of antibodies from when he was infected in January.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

