Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava smiles as she speaks alongside outdoor workers demanding workplace protections against extreme heat, during a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami. A Heat Standard ordinance passed the first step to becoming law at a county commission meeting Tuesday. The bill will go to a public hearing in September, then back to the full commission for a final vote.
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, center, hugs two outdoor workers demanding workplace protections against extreme heat, after a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami. A Heat Standard ordinance passed the first step to becoming law at a county commission meeting Tuesday. The bill will go to a public hearing in September, then back to the full commission for a final vote.
Members of WeCount, an organization of outdoor workers demanding workplace protections against extreme heat, chant before a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami. A Heat Standard ordinance passed the first step to becoming law at a county commission meeting Tuesday. The bill will go to a public hearing in September, then back to the full commission for a final vote.
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee chants with outdoor workers demanding workplace protections against extreme heat, during a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami. A Heat Standard ordinance passed the first step to becoming law at a county commission meeting Tuesday. The bill will go to a public hearing in September, then back to the full commission for a final vote.
Members of WeCount, an organization of outdoor workers demanding workplace protections against extreme heat, chant before a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami. A Heat Standard ordinance passed the first step to becoming law at a county commission meeting Tuesday. The bill will go to a public hearing in September, then back to the full commission for a final vote.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava smiles as she speaks alongside outdoor workers demanding workplace protections against extreme heat, during a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami. A Heat Standard ordinance passed the first step to becoming law at a county commission meeting Tuesday. The bill will go to a public hearing in September, then back to the full commission for a final vote.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, center, hugs two outdoor workers demanding workplace protections against extreme heat, after a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami. A Heat Standard ordinance passed the first step to becoming law at a county commission meeting Tuesday. The bill will go to a public hearing in September, then back to the full commission for a final vote.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of WeCount, an organization of outdoor workers demanding workplace protections against extreme heat, chant before a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami. A Heat Standard ordinance passed the first step to becoming law at a county commission meeting Tuesday. The bill will go to a public hearing in September, then back to the full commission for a final vote.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee chants with outdoor workers demanding workplace protections against extreme heat, during a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami. A Heat Standard ordinance passed the first step to becoming law at a county commission meeting Tuesday. The bill will go to a public hearing in September, then back to the full commission for a final vote.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of WeCount, an organization of outdoor workers demanding workplace protections against extreme heat, chant before a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami. A Heat Standard ordinance passed the first step to becoming law at a county commission meeting Tuesday. The bill will go to a public hearing in September, then back to the full commission for a final vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.