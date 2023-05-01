Election 2023 Michigan Clerk Recall

The Michigan State Police exit the Adams Township Hall after executing a search warrant, Oct. 29, 2021 in Hillsdale, Mich. The search warrant was part of an investigation into actions by Clerk Stephanie Scott who has been stripped of her role in future elections. The clerk in one of the Michigan's most conservative counties faces a recall election after the state says she improperly handled voting equipment following false claims about the 2020 election.

 Corey Murray - member, Hillsdale Daily News

DETROIT (AP) — A small-town clerk accused of improperly handling voting equipment after casting doubt on President Joe Biden's election victory faces a recall election Tuesday in one of Michigan's most conservative counties.

