Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin in Detroit on the border of Highland Park, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks have found “multiple bodies” at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building.
Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin in Detroit on the border of Highland Park, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks have found “multiple bodies” at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building.
Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin in Detroit on the border of Highland Park, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks have found “multiple bodies” at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building.
Robin Buckson - member image share, Detroit News
Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin in Detroit on the border of Highland Park, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks have found “multiple bodies” at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building.
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — The deaths of three men who were missing for days resulted from gang violence, Michigan State Police said Friday, six weeks after their bodies were found in a building near Detroit.
“This homicide was not random and had nothing to (do) with music or a performance,” police said on Twitter.
Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, were planning to spend time at a Detroit club called Lounge 31. At least two were supposed to rap there, but the Jan. 21 event was canceled.
The men were shot, investigators said.
All three were formerly in prison. Kelly and Givens were on parole at the time of their disappearance, according to the state Corrections Department.
“There is no one in custody for this homicide. ... This was a gang violence-related incident,” state police said. “There are other people that know the details and we need them to come forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.