Vincent DeLorenzo, a former Flint-area Catholic priest convicted of the attempted sexual abuse of a 5-year-old boy in the late 1980s, appears for his sentencing, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Flint, Mich. DeLorenzo was sentenced to a year in jail and probation after previously pleading guilty to a single count of attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Jake May - member image share, The Flint Journal
Jake May - member image share, The Flint Journal
Jake May - member image share, The Flint Journal
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — An 84-year-old Catholic priest who was accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy in 1987 has been sentenced to a year in a Michigan jail under a plea deal with state prosecutors.
