FILE - Michigan State's logo hangs on Spartan Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game between Michigan State and Tulsa, on Aug. 30, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University's $3.9 billion endowment fund has become the majority investor in Detroit's iconic Fisher Building, according to an announcement Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The fund is staking $21 million into the building and several other properties for a 79% ownership stake.
The Fisher Building rises in the background on April 17, 2021, in Detroit. Michigan State University's $3.9 billion endowment fund has become the majority investor in Detroit's iconic Fisher Building, according to an announcement Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The fund is staking $21 million into the building and several other properties for a 79% ownership stake.
An ornate chandelier hangs inside the Fisher Building as the building celebrates its 80th birthday on Oct. 11, 2008, in Detroit. Michigan State University's $3.9 billion endowment fund has become the majority investor in Detroit's iconic Fisher Building, according to an announcement Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The fund is staking $21 million into the building and several other properties for a 79% ownership stake.
John T. Greilick - member image share, Detroit News
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State University's $3.9 billion endowment fund has become the majority investor in the Fisher Building, an iconic art deco style tower near downtown Detroit, the school announced Tuesday.
