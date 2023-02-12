US Asylum Paying For A Sponsor

 A couple from Cuba wait to be processed to seek asylum after crossing the border into the United States, Friday, Jan. 6 near Yuma, Ariz. [GREGORY BULL/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Gregory Bull - staff, AP

An underground market has emerged for migrants seeking U.S. sponsors since the Biden administration announced last month that it would accept a limited number of people from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti. Applicants for the humanitarian parole program need someone in the U.S. to promise to provide financial support for at least two years. Now, desperate migrants are going online and finding social media posts offering to sponsor people at a cost of thousands of dollars. Experts say the offers may not violate the law, but they do raise the potential that people could be exploited or scammed.

