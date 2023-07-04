A person in hot dog costume waits in line ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023.
A general view shows the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Yuki Iwamura - freelancer, FR171758 AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to claim a ninth women's title in Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, before stormy weather moved in and delayed the men's competition.
