In this image released by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., in the Atlantic Ocean from the shooting down of a Chinese high-altitude balloon, for transport to the FBI, at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Va., on Feb. 10, 2023. U.S. officials say the military has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon. [RYAN SEELBACH/U.S. NAVY via AP, FILE]

 Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon, U.S. officials said Friday.

