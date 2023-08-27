This May 14, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. A military jet crashed near the base and a search-and-rescue operation was underway, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement early Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The F/A-18 went down on Thursday, Aug. 24, in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to a base press release.
Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (MCAS) is shown on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in San Diego, appears to have temporarily closed down air operations. A Marine Corps pilot has died in the crash of combat jet near the San Diego military base. The service says in statement Friday that the F/A-18D Hornet went down at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.
This May 14, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. A military jet crashed near the base and a search-and-rescue operation was underway, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement early Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The F/A-18 went down on Thursday, Aug. 24, in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to a base press release.
Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (MCAS) is shown on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in San Diego, appears to have temporarily closed down air operations. A Marine Corps pilot has died in the crash of combat jet near the San Diego military base. The service says in statement Friday that the F/A-18D Hornet went down at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.