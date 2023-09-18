FILE - A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II performs a demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. On Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, a Marine Corps pilot safely ejected from an F-35 Lightning II over North Charleston, S.C. The search for his missing aircraft was focused on two lakes north of North Charleston, military officials said.
FILE - A United States Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II takes part in an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, Feb. 15, 2022. A Marine Corps pilot safely ejected from a fighter jet over South Carolina and the search for his missing aircraft was focused on two lakes near North Charleston. Military officials say the pilot parachuted safely into a North Charleston neighborhood Sunday Sept. 17, 2023. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. The pilot's name has not been released. A search for the missing F-35 was focused on Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, which are north of North Charleston.
Michel Euler - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
