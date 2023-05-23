Foiled Escape Florida

This photo provided by Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows John Manchec. Sheriff's deputies in Florida say they foiled an elaborate escape plan by Manchec, a 78-year-old, dual citizenship businessman who is facing multiple child pornography charges stemming from a 2014 arrest. A tip from the outside sparked a two month investigation into the actions of Manchec, some of his employees and others who he befriended in jail, Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said Monday, May 22, 2023, during a news conference.

 Uncredited - hogp, Indian River County Sheriff's Office

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say they foiled an elaborate jail escape plan by a 78-year-old businessman who had previously fled to France following his 2014 arrest on child pornography charges before being arrested in another country and returned to the U.S.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.