Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chair Ken Martin gives interviews at the DFL election night party at the Intercontinental Hotel in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Martin says the Minnesota Democratic Party will consider expelling anyone involved in a brawl that broke out over nominations for a Minneapolis City Council seat. At least two people were injured in a confrontation, Saturday, May 13, 2023.
FILE - The Minnesota DFL logo appears on a podium at a DFL election-night party, Nov. 8, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. On Saturday, May 14, 2023, a brawl broke out over nominations for Minneapolis City Council candidates Aisha Chughtai and Nasri Warsame, leaving at least two people injured, the Star Tribune reported.
This photo provided by Bridget Siljander shows police as they arrive at the Ella Baker Center in Minneapolis, Saturday, May 13, 2023, after a brawl broke out over nominations for a Minneapolis City Council seat. At least two people were injured during the confrontation inside.
Bridget Siljander - handout one time use, Bridget Siljander
This photo provided by Bridget Siljander shows people as they evacuate the Ella Baker Center in Minneapolis, Saturday, May 13, 2023, after a brawl broke out over nominations for a Minneapolis City Council seat. At least two people were injured during the confrontation inside.
Bridget Siljander - handout one time use, Bridget Siljander
FILE - The seal of the City of Minneapolis is displayed during a city council meeting in Minneapolis, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. On Saturday, May 14, 2023, a brawl broke out over nominations for Minneapolis City Council candidates Aisha Chughtai and Nasri Warsame, leaving at least two people injured, the Star Tribune reported.
CORRECTS ID TO NASRI WARSAME INSTEAD OF ABSHIR OMAR- Nasri Warsame speaks at a news conference Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his campaign headquarters in Minneapolis. Days after chaos erupted at a Democratic nominating convention for a Minneapolis City Council seat, Warsame, a political newcomer who is running for the seat, said he does not condone violence.
Nasri Warsame consults with his campaign manager, Abshir Omar, left, before they both appeared at a news conference Wednesday, May 17, 2023. After a wild Ward 10 DFL convention last weekend, challenger Nasri Warsame alleged bias and rules violations against his campaign at a news conference at his campaign headquarters in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023.
Abshir Omar, the campaign manager for Nasri Warsame, speaks at a news conference Wednesday, May 17, 2023. After a wild Ward 10 DFL convention last weekend, challenger Nasri Warsame alleged bias and rules violations against his campaign at a news conference at his campaign headquarters in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023.
Abshir Omar, the campaign manager for Nasri Warsame, spoke at a news conference Wednesday, May 17, 2023. After a wild Ward 10 DFL convention last weekend, challenger Nasri Warsame alleged bias and rules violations against his campaign at a news conference at his campaign headquarters in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023.
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chair Ken Martin gives interviews at the DFL election night party at the Intercontinental Hotel in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Martin says the Minnesota Democratic Party will consider expelling anyone involved in a brawl that broke out over nominations for a Minneapolis City Council seat. At least two people were injured in a confrontation, Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Glen Stubbe - member, Star Tribune
FILE - The Minnesota DFL logo appears on a podium at a DFL election-night party, Nov. 8, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. On Saturday, May 14, 2023, a brawl broke out over nominations for Minneapolis City Council candidates Aisha Chughtai and Nasri Warsame, leaving at least two people injured, the Star Tribune reported.
Abbie Parr - staff, AP
This photo provided by Bridget Siljander shows police as they arrive at the Ella Baker Center in Minneapolis, Saturday, May 13, 2023, after a brawl broke out over nominations for a Minneapolis City Council seat. At least two people were injured during the confrontation inside.
Bridget Siljander - handout one time use, Bridget Siljander
This photo provided by Bridget Siljander shows people as they evacuate the Ella Baker Center in Minneapolis, Saturday, May 13, 2023, after a brawl broke out over nominations for a Minneapolis City Council seat. At least two people were injured during the confrontation inside.
Bridget Siljander - handout one time use, Bridget Siljander
FILE - The seal of the City of Minneapolis is displayed during a city council meeting in Minneapolis, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. On Saturday, May 14, 2023, a brawl broke out over nominations for Minneapolis City Council candidates Aisha Chughtai and Nasri Warsame, leaving at least two people injured, the Star Tribune reported.
Jeff Wheeler - member online, Star Tribune
CORRECTS ID TO NASRI WARSAME INSTEAD OF ABSHIR OMAR- Nasri Warsame speaks at a news conference Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his campaign headquarters in Minneapolis. Days after chaos erupted at a Democratic nominating convention for a Minneapolis City Council seat, Warsame, a political newcomer who is running for the seat, said he does not condone violence.
Jeff Wheeler - member, Star Tribune
Nasri Warsame consults with his campaign manager, Abshir Omar, left, before they both appeared at a news conference Wednesday, May 17, 2023. After a wild Ward 10 DFL convention last weekend, challenger Nasri Warsame alleged bias and rules violations against his campaign at a news conference at his campaign headquarters in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023.
Jeff Wheeler - member, Star Tribune
Abshir Omar, the campaign manager for Nasri Warsame, speaks at a news conference Wednesday, May 17, 2023. After a wild Ward 10 DFL convention last weekend, challenger Nasri Warsame alleged bias and rules violations against his campaign at a news conference at his campaign headquarters in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023.
Jeff Wheeler - member, Star Tribune
Abshir Omar, the campaign manager for Nasri Warsame, spoke at a news conference Wednesday, May 17, 2023. After a wild Ward 10 DFL convention last weekend, challenger Nasri Warsame alleged bias and rules violations against his campaign at a news conference at his campaign headquarters in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023.
Ken Martin, chair of the state Democratic Party organization, has said he will use the meeting to propose a bylaw change “to ban individuals engaged in violent assaults” from the party and “take immediate action to remove" those involved in Saturday's disruption.
Video circulating on social media shows that the disturbance began after supporters of incumbent Aisha Chughtai took the stage to seek delegates’ backing for the Ward 10 City Council seat. That sparked an uproar among backers of her challenger, Nasri Warsame. Some jumped on stage, shouting, banging on tables and waving signs. At least two people were injured, and the convention broke up with no endorsement.
Martin has said on Twitter that it was “clear that the conflict was instigated" by Warsame supporters.
Both candidates are Democrats in an overwhelmingly Democratic city when campaigns for party backing are often heated. Warsame, a political newcomer, is a Somali immigrant.
Chughtai is a longtime activist who managed U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's 2018 campaign. She is the daughter of Pakistani immigrants and has support from some prominent Somali American politicians, including Omar and state Sen. Zaynab Mohamed, and other Muslims, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Chughtai has endorsements from a long list of progressive and labor groups, including the Democratic Socialists of America. Warsame has campaigned on a law-and-order message.
He said at a news conference Wednesday: “I do not condone violence. I do not condone intimidation or harassment of any sort.”
Warsame’s campaign manager, Abshir Omar, said Warsame’s supporters were victims — not perpetrators. Omar said Warsame’s supporters — who are primarily Black, Muslim and immigrants — have been the target of racism.
Chughtai released a statement saying the video does not match the Warsame campaign's version of events.
“Campaigns that are winning and have the support of the people don’t violently disrupt the process,” she said. "As a campaign and as a movement, we’re on the path to a safer, more just Minneapolis and we look forward to continuing to share that vision with the people of Ward 10.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.