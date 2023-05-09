A replica sign stands outside the Minnesota Senate chambers, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., after the Senate voted to honor the late pop superstar Prince by designating the highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios in Chanhassen, Minn., as the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. The signs are expected to go up soon.
Sharon Nelson, oldest sister of the late pop superstar Prince, speaks to reporters at the Minnesota Capitol, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. She appeared after the Minnesota Senate voted to honor him by designating the highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios in Chanhassen, Minn., as the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.
Minnesota Sen. Julia Coleman speaks to reporters at the Minnesota Capitol, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., after the Senate approved her bill to honor the late pop superstar Prince. The bill designates the highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios in Chanhassen, Minn., as the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. On the left is Prince’s oldest sister, Sharon Nelson.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The late pop superstar Prince will be honored with a renamed stretch of highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios, under a bill that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was preparing to sign Tuesday.
Purple signs will soon go up along a seven-mile stretch of Minnesota Highway 5 in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie designating it the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. Prince’s friends and fans are covering the costs.
The Minnesota Senate approved the legislation 55-5 on Thursday and sent it to the governor for his signature. The bill passed the House unanimously last month on the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death.
The singer, songwriter, arranger and instrumentalist broke through in the late 1970s and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. He created hits including “Little Red Corvette,” ″Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry,” and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.
Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15
