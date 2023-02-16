AP Minnesota woman sentenced to life for 6-year-old son's death A 29-year-old Minnesota woman who was convicted of killing her 6-year-old son and hiding his body in the trunk of her car has been sentenced to life in prison Star Tribune Feb 16, 2023 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman convicted of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son just days after regaining custody was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.Julissa Thaler, 29, was convicted last week of first-degree murder in the October 2022 death of Eli Hart, who prosecutors said was shot nine times by his mother as he sat in his booster seat.Officers found the boy's body in the trunk after a traffic stop.Eli's father, Tory Hart, has sued Dakota County Social Services, alleging that employees returned his son to Thaler despite concerns about her alleged drug use and deteriorating mental health.In closing arguments during the trial, Thaler's defense attorney, Bryan Leary, acknowledged she participated in the boy’s death but said she was not the one who shot him.Eli's stepmother, Josephine Josephson, said in a victim impact statement for herself and Tory Hart that “the pain is so deep you can’t breathe.”“You can’t explain the loss of your only son ... then to have lost him in such a horrible way, you just can’t explain how that changes your life,” she said.When given a chance to respond after victim impact statements, Thaler said she was innocent and directed an expletive toward those in the courtroom, The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFisherman finds body of missing Florence manJoshua Daniel MardisLarry HoldenEx-parks and rec director faces chargesSuspect missing after cutting ankle monitorTeresa HoltDr. Matthew 'Matt' Jimmy CokerLorinda Faye Dickerson Hammond3 firefighters injured in apartment building fireMuscle Shoals family featured in national magazine Images Videos CommentedA lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public (1)Missing boater press conference 1/30/23 (1)Attempted murder suspect's trial delayed again (1)Poll shows support for school choice among Alabama GOP voters (1)Liles' focus is his community (1)City approves over $33 million in bonds (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Which political party is to blame for the country’s high debt? You voted: Republicans: Democrats: Both: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
